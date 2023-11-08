GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a 22-year-old man.

Miles Zaquese Brown is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, the center said.

Brown was last seen in the 100 block of North Carolina Street in Goldsboro. The center said he could be on foot or on a Greyhound bus headed for Wilmington.

He is 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 140 pounds, and has black medium-length dreaded hair, and brown eyes. He was was last seen wearing a pair of Nike Stranger Things Blazers shoes and blue basketball shorts. He could have a brown leather bag and a black duffel bag with him.

Anyone with information about Miles Zaquese Brown should call Aaron Borden at the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 580-4213.