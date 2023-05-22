GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 115,000 aircraft fans showed up for a return of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show this weekend near Goldsboro, officials said.

The popular Seymour Johnson Air Force Base show was held for the first time in four years.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were featured during the two-day event. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team also flew at the air show — along with a Combined Arms Demonstration with the F-15 and the F-16.

Fifty new members of the U.S. Armed Forces were sworn in and enlisted into the United States Air Force, the Air Force Reserves, and Navy. Photo from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base officials said Monday that 116,000 people attended the show.

“What an amazing weekend!” Air Force officials wrote on Facebook. “We hope #wingsoverwayne provided an opportunity for our visitors from around the world to experience the heritage and history of aviation and see how #SJAFB and the U.S. military support the future of airpower, aircraft innovation and capabilities.”

In addition to the flying aircraft, there were several others that were parked at the show. People could even go aboard some planes and see inside the cockpits of others.

On the second day of the event, 50 new members of the U.S. Armed Forces were sworn in and enlisted into the United States Air Force, the Air Force Reserves and Navy.

The event and parking were free.