WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – From Wake Forest to New Bern, ‘Paddling for Pennies’ is back for its annual paddle — this year, in honor of a fallen deputy of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

This year’s event is in honor of Sergeant Matthew Fishman, the nonprofit said.

“The Wayne County Sheriff Deputy gave his life in the line of duty August 2,” the organization said in the event’s announcement.

The paddle will depart Falls Damn in Raleigh on Nov. 2 and is set to arrive in New Bern on Nov. 6.

Those participating will launch from Falls Dam at 8 a.m. off of Old Falls of Neuse Road and will dock on Harbor’s Drive in New Bern at the end of the paddle.

The nonprofit began in 2013 when two area firefighters had a mission to “provide emotional, physical and financial support for first responders, active-duty military and veterans experiencing hardships.”

This year, the paddle is for Matthew Fishman, who died in a fatal standoff on Aug. 1 when trying to serve involuntary commitment papers to a Dudley home.

For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton, who had barricaded himself in his home for at least eight hours, before turning the gun on himself.

Sgt. Fishman left behind a wife and two children.