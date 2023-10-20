GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for six males who tried to rob an internet cafe at gunpoint Thursday.

Around 1:55 a.m., police responded to the 117 Internet Café at 2339 U.S. 117. Employees told them that six armed males attempted robbed the business. The armed security officer hired by the business saw the group approaching and drew his sidearm. This deterred the group, and they fled the area in a vehicle.

The group’s getaway vehicle was recovered by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office around 6:06 a.m. in the 300 block of U.S. 13 South while they were responding to a report of an armed carjacking.

This attempted robbery incident was forwarded to the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau.

With assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Greensboro Police Department, several suspects have been developed in this case.

More details will be released later, police said.