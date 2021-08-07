Armed suspect arrested, held without bond in deadly Goldsboro stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The wanted suspect in an early morning Saturday stabbing in Goldsboro has been taken into custody.

Gilber Arnoldo Ramirez-Perez, 31, was wanted in the stabbing of 25-year-old Jesus Valles. Valles was stabbed in the torso and died as a result of his injuries.

Ramirez-Perez was taken into custody without incident from 105 Lee Street in Goldsboro. He is committed to the Wayne County Jail without bond and has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a press release.

He will appear before District Court in his first appearance on Aug. 9.