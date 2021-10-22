Arrest made after man found shot to death inside vehicle in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Friday made an arrest in a murder case from late last month, officials said.

On Sept. 30, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and later found a man shot to death inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

The call came in around 4 a.m in the 300-block of S. Leslie Street, police said.

While driving to the ShotSpotter alert location, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 700-block of E. Walnut Street.

Police checked on the vehicle and found the driver, Dashaunti Lavarious Waters, 28, of Goldsboro, dead in the vehicle.

Police said he died “from what appears to be gunshot injuries.”

Friday police said they had taken Donovan Wooten, 34, into custody in the shooting.

He was captured without incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of E. Elm St., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Wooten is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.