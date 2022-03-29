GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made after a 17-year-old was shot Monday evening in Goldsboro.

Around 7:25 p.m., Goldsboro police were called to the 900 block of Hugh Street where they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare, then airlifted to Vidant Healthcare in Greenville where he remains in critical condition.

Police arrested 21-year-old Satarus Tyshon Burt on East Chestnut Street, just seven blocks from the shooting scene.

Burt, of Goldsboro, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

His first court date is set for Wednesday.