GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested Saturday night just hours after police learned a woman was sexually assaulted while she was kidnapped, police said.

The incident was reported Saturday around 5 p.m. when Goldsboro police were asked to respond to Wayne UNC Health Care about a woman who reported a sexual assault, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The woman was sexually assaulted in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street, police said.

The Goldsboro police criminal investigations division began looking into the crime and a suspect was developed later that evening — leading to arrest warrants for a man, police said.

Miguel Valdez Phillips​, 34, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. by officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Housing Unit in the 500 block of S. Slocumb Street, the news release said.

Phillips was charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, police said.

He was held in the Wayne County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond.

Phillips has a first court appearance planned for Monday.