GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — After a nearly three-week search, an “armed and dangerous” man was arrested after trying to murder a woman on her front porch in mid-June, Goldsboro police said Friday.

Quandre Weeks, 30, critically injured a 42-year-old woman on June 19 in the 700 block of N. George Street as she was on her front porch just after 12:45 a.m., a previous news release from Goldsboro police said.

Goldsboro police later identified the woman as Felicia Yvette Davis.

She was the second woman to be struck by gunfire along N. George Street in the span of just days. On June 16, a woman was hit during a shootout while sitting on her front porch in the 1200 block of N. George Street.

In the June 19 shooting in the 700 block of N. George Street, a 34-year-old man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release said. It’s not clear where the man was when he was shot, police said.

Weeks was wanted since July 11 on two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said. Officers also said he was armed and dangerous.

He was arrested around 2:35 p.m. Friday in Dudley by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Goldsboro police, a Friday news release said.

A woman at the Dudley home where Weeks was arrested is now also facing charges.

Gladys Yuvonne Simmons, 40, was charged in connection with Weeks’ attempts to elude authorities and avoid arrest, a news release said.

Simmons was charged with one count of harboring a fugitive. She was held on a $5,000 secured bond.