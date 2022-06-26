A bullet hole in a car along the street and the area where the shooting took place in Goldsboro. CBS 17 photos

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place nearly a week ago.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert on Monday just after 10:10 a.m. for the area on Andrews Avenue just north of Holly Street.

Police said Wayne UNC Health Care then informed them that a shooting victim, identified as Cleveland Ward, 44, had arrived in a personal car in critical condition after being severely injured.

Officers said Ward died from his injuries around 5:30 p.m. after being flown via Life Flight helicopter to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A black car along the street had a bullet hole visible in the driver’s side door.

During an investigation, police said Tony Paul Young of Mill Creek Court was identified as a suspect in the case.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Young was arrested after a short foot chase in the 1300 block of Maple Street, according to a Sunday evening news release from Goldsboro police.

Young is facing an open count of murder and is being held without bond, police said.

His first appearance is set for Monday in district court, police said.

Young is also facing charges from an incident on April 3, the news release said. He is charged with assault on a female and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill from that incident.