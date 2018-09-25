Arrest of Wayne County woman who sheltered pets captures national spotlight Video

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - The arrest of a Wayne County woman who took in pets during Hurricane Florence is getting national attention.

Tammie Hedges is charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license. She claims she was just trying to rescue animals from Hurricane Florence.

More than 10,000 people have signed online petitions demanding that all charges against Hedges be dropped.

“I do understand the good Samaritan and it’s very honorable of her especially with the hurricane going on,” said Nikki Vaughn.

Hedges, founder of Crazy's Claws N’ Paws Animal Rescue, opened up a temporary shelter to take in 27 dogs and cats during the hurricane.

According to arrest warrants, Hedges administered antibiotics to multiple pets without a medical license. Court documents also say Hedges administered Tramadol, an opioid painkiller, to an animal.

She’s also charged with solicitation of a controlled substance.

“Ultimately the evidence that they saw was a little bit disturbing to them that’s why everything has been handed over to the DA at this point,” said Joel Gillie with Wayne County public affairs.

It’s against the law to practice veterinary medicine without a license from the state or a temporary permit from the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board. Gillie says it’s a safety issue.

“It’s one of those situations where if these animals would’ve been injured or harmed in her care,” Gillie said. “It’s our duty to take care of the animals. There’s plenty of people that go to school for this and when you’re doing things and don’t know the proper protocols, that’s where it gets dangerous.”

Since the news broke of Hedges' being charged, Wayne County has been getting a lot of heat from people angry over her arrest.

Gillie says the county had the best interests of the animals at heart.

“It was not that we were trying to shut down a shelter trying to do good,” said Gillie.

CBS 17 spoke with Hedges last week.

“We’re not just gonna let (the animals) suffer and die and drown,” Hedges told CBS 17.

Hedges says she will not comment further until she speaks with a lawyer. She is out on bond but will be back in court on October 17.

To view one of the most signed petitions, click here.