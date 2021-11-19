At-large 19-year-old woman surrenders to police after shooting, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has surrendered to authorities Friday after a shooting during an altercation earlier this month in Goldsboro, police said.

Police responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 along the 500 block of N. Berkley Boulevard.

Investigators said there was an altercation in which a man, 20-year-old Franklin Jose Urbina-Quiroz, shot at two other men, hitting one of them.

The victim who was shot was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He has since been released, police said.

Investigators also learned that Liliana R. Selvan “provided substantial assistance to Urbina in the commission of the offenses,” a news release said.

Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder, officials said.

Urbia-Quiroz was arrested and jailed on a $1 million secured bond.

Selvan, 19, was accompanied by her attorney when she turned herself in to Goldsboro police, according to a Friday night news release from Goldsboro police.

She was taken before a Wayne County Magistrate where she received a $50,000 secured bond, police said.

Selvan of Seven Springs has a court appearance set for Monday.