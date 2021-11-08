AT&T in partnership with FirstNet announces new cell site for Wayne County Public Safety

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major upgrade in wireless communication is coming to Wayne County first responders.

AT&T is launching a new cell site in the eastern part of the county that is part of the FirstNet program.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform created for first responders and public safety. 

The FirstNet cell site will give first responders better voice and mobile broadband coverage, ensuring they are able to connect to information needed daily and in emergencies more quickly.

The new site will also improve mobile service for Wayne County residents.

A ribbon-cutting for the site begins at 10 a.m. at the New Hope Volunteer Fire Station located at 583 Mark Edward Road in La Grange.

