Attempted murder suspect arrested after barricading himself in Goldsboro apartment

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A standoff in Goldsboro ended Tuesday afternoon with police and the United States Marshals arresting a man wanted for attempted murder, a news release said.

Goldsboro police said they were contacted by Marshals about a barricaded person along the 200 block of Johnson Lane. Deanta Jamal Beamon, 28, was wanted for three counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release said.

The charges were out of Pitt County.

Beamon barricaded himself inside the apartment after authorities made contact.

They were eventually able to talk him into coming out just before 1:45 p.m., at which point he was taken into custody, police said.