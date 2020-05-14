WALNUT CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Route 70 Bypass eastbound in Wayne County, officials said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. 70 Bypass eastbound at mile marker 368 near Walnut Creek, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Highway patrol said they have no further information to release at this time.
One lane is closed due to the crash and the NCDOT estimates it will reopen around 8:45 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Authorities investigating fatal crash on US-70 Bypass in Wayne County
- Virus whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if COVID-19 rebounds
- Annual DC candlelight vigil goes virtual to honor fallen officers
- Cumberland County now accepting small business grant applications
- Raleigh teen recognized nationally for her efforts to help local schools
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now