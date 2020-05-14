Authorities investigating fatal crash on US-70 Bypass in Wayne County

WALNUT CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Route 70 Bypass eastbound in Wayne County, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. 70 Bypass eastbound at mile marker 368 near Walnut Creek, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Highway patrol said they have no further information to release at this time.

One lane is closed due to the crash and the NCDOT estimates it will reopen around 8:45 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

