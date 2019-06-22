Bad driving Wayne County woman busted with meth, deputies say

Deborah Ann Reeves, 36, of Pikeville in a photo from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 36-year-old Wayne County woman was arrested after her bad driving sparked an investigation that led a K-9 deputy to find meth in her SUV, officials say.

The incident happened on Friday when Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling northwest Goldsboro and saw a Ford Explorer make “several traffic violations,” a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies pulled the Explorer over and called K-9 deputy “Shorty” to the scene.

“Subsequent to the traffic stop, probable cause was gained by a positive alert during a K-9 open-air sniff,” the news release said.

Suspected methamphetamine and Schedule IV controlled narcotics were discovered and seized, according to deputies.

Deborah Ann Reeves of Gurley Dairy Road in Pikeville was charged with possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now