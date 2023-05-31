RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who was under federal supervised release has been sentenced to nearly nine years for committing the same crime again.

Sir Calvin Johnson, 26, of Goldsboro, was sentenced to 102 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pled guilty to the charge on Feb. 7.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 23, 2022, Johnson stole a 9mm handgun from a friend and the theft was captured on camera, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

When the friend found that the gun had been stolen, they left the residence looking for Johnson. The friend found Johnson and confronted him about the gun. Johnson fired the gun and hit the friend’s car.

Law enforcement responded to the shots fired call and found him in the area, and he threw the gun as they approached. Johnson was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

According to law enforcement, Johnson was a member of the Bloods gang. Johnson has a prior state conviction for firearm by a felon in 2017 and a federal conviction for firearm by a felon in 2019.

“Senseless gun violence in Eastern North Carolina is claiming too many young lives,” said Easley. “We are partnering with ATF and local law enforcement to get illegal guns off the streets and putting those who drive violence behind bars. This Blood gang member stole a gun and recklessly fired at the victim’s car before being arrested. The Goldsboro Police Department should be credited for their swift action in this case to keep the community safe, and their commitment to our ongoing partnership.”