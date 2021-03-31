Body of missing dad recovered from Neuse River days after finding 5-year-old son’s body

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from the Neuse River Wednesday afternoon days after finding the body of his 5-year-old son.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Sterling Holman’s body was found in the Neuse River during a systematic search for him.

The body of Braylin Holman was located around 2 p.m. Monday, officials confirmed.

The father and son were reported missing on March 24 during a fishing trip at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area along U.S. 117.

This concludes the week-long search for the missing father and son, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was joined by boat teams from North Carolina Wildlife, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Emergency Services and Goldsboro Fire Department.

“I would like to thank the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Arr-Mac Water Rescue, Goldsboro Fire Department, Grantham Volunteer Fire Department, Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department, Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Craven County Emergency Services, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife, NC Marine Patrol, Wayne County Public School System, Foothills Search and Rescue, Western Carolina University, REDS team, NC Sonar Search Alliance and numerous other outside consulting agencies for their response to this search,” said Sheriff Larry Pierce. “In addition to these agencies, I want to thank my deputies for the long hours they have put in as part of this operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this difficult situation. I would also like to thank the many citizens and businesses who brought food and donations to our responders during this extended response.”