GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Surveillance video from inside Berkeley Mall in Goldsboro shows the moments a typical shopping day changed drastically on Thursday.

Gunshots rang out at approximately 11:52 a.m., causing three suspects to run for the doors along with shoppers in the area. After conducting in investigation, police arrested two teens and one man.

Those suspects have been identified as Jalil McDuffie, 21, De’Maj Oates, 19, and Tywan Bennett, 18, all of Goldsboro. They are all facing charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in an enclosure, going armed to the terror of the public, and carrying a concealed gun.

No one was hurt in the shots fired incident, and according to police, it was not a random act of violence as all three suspects involved were known to each other.