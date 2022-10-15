RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!

Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials.

It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro.

The ticket matched the number on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

This has a one in 12.6 million chance of happening, according to the release.

Lottery officials say the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

If you didn’t win, you can still play for the $454 million jackpot − $232.6 million cash − in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials say the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million.