Chief of volunteer fire department in Wayne County dies after line-of-duty incident at station

Chief James Radford of the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department. Photo from Wayne County.

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County volunteer fire chief died in the line of duty after an incident at his fire station Saturday, officials said.

Chief James Radford of the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department died after an incident that happened just after 1 p.m., according to a news release from Wayne County officials.

Radford responded to his fire station, which is located northwest of Fremont, after a call for an emergency in Wilson County. Volunteer firefighters typically first go to a station before heading out on a dispatched call.

“As he arrived at the station, he suffered an apparent medical emergency and his vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in the fire station’s parking lot,” Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie wrote in a news release.

Fire crews were able to get into Radford’s vehicle and began to help him.

He was quickly taken to Wayne UNC Hospital, but died Saturday evening “surrounded by his family,” the news release said.

Officials made the announcement of Radford’s death “with profound sadness.”

Radford was also a volunteer with the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.

“The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be notified to assist the family and the department,” the news release said.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.