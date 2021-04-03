Church gives out 500 free gas cards in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Long lines were seen at gas stations Saturday in Goldsboro as church gave away more than $7,000 worth of cards for people to spend on gas.

The giveaway of a total of 500 gift cards took place at three different locations and was sponsored by Deeper Life Church Ministries of Goldsboro.

Drivers lined up at the locations to get cards that are worth $15 each in gas, according to Pat Ford, spokeswoman for Deeper Life Church Ministries.

Church officials said the gas card giveaway is part of a strategy of outreach, according to a news release.

“Since we launched our ‘Impact the City’ initiatives last year, we are more committed than ever to be a blessing to the community in which we serve,” Dr. Aaron McNair II, the senior pastor, said in the statement.

The church said it plans to give out food to 1,000 people next month.