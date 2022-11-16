GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Goldsboro is marking its demisemiseptcentennial with a celebration this weekend.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Goldsboro Event Center, 1501 S. Slocumb St. This event is free and open to the public.

The 175th anniversary celebration will include a cake and punch reception, history exhibits with contributions from the Wayne County Library and the Wayne County Museum, and presentations from local historians, David Weil and Charles Gaylor III.

For more information, contact 919-580-4330.