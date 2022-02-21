Clayton man’s bond set at $100,000 on 2nd-degree forcible rape charge, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have arrested a man on a rape charge after an incident earlier this month at an apartment, officials said Monday.

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 14 inside a unit of an apartment complex near the intersection of U.S. 70 and North Berkeley Boulevard, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Police responded to the apartment after a report of a sexual assault, police said.

“Officers made contact with the female victim who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance,” police said in the news release.

The woman was taken to Wayne-UNC Health for evaluation.

Three days later, a warrant was secured for Afo Kader Sade, 32, of Clayton, according to the news release.

Sade was arrested Friday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton.

He was charged with second-degree forcible rape, police said.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.