RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Orange Air Quality for Wayne, Duplin and Lenoir counties.

A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Lingering smoke from a prescribed burn in Duplin County, that closed US-117 near Magnolia, has created poor air quality in the area. The smoke also reduced visibility in Goldsboro and Kenansville.

Additionally, light winds and an inversion, where temperatures warm with height instead of cooling with height, may keep the fine particles in place or possibly increase overnight.

While some smoke and fine particles may linger in the air Wednesday, another Code Orange Air Quality is not expected to be issued.

To avoid adverse reactions to the poor quality of the air, stay inside with the windows up and run a filter if possible. If you do have to be outside, wear a face mask and limit your time outdoors.