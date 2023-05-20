GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they have arrested a convicted felon after finding him with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, officers said they pulled over a vehicle on the 800 block of Day Circle in reference to a fictitious registration plate.

When they approved the vehicle, they said they identified the driver as 32-year-old Edward Altonez Brown, of Dudley.

Officers said they found him to be in possession of suspected marijuana and cocaine.

They initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle and also found a concealed gun under the driver’s seat, according to the police department.

Police said Brown is a convicted felon, and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to police, he has felonious convictions for felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony second-degree kidnapping.

Brown was arrested after the traffic stop and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by felon (felony)

Possession of cocaine (felony)

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Carrying a concealed gun (misdemeanor)

Displaying a fictitious registration plate (misdemeanor)

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP online. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.