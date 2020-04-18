COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina prison grows over 250

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Prison officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Carolina state prison has spread to more than 250 inmates.
State prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said during a media briefing that 259 inmates had tested positive as of Friday afternoon at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro.
He said none were hospitalized and that 98% of those testing positive were asymptomatic.
All 700 inmates have been tested but some test results are pending.
Newly positive inmates are being put into isolation, and the state is sending additional medical and security staff to the facility.
