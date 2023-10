GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities were sent in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in Wayne County on Wednesday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the intersection of Stevens Mill Road and Black Jack Road in Goldsboro.

Crews responded to a crash with injuries.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.