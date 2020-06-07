Crews searching for kayaker who vanished in Neuse River in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are searching for a man who fell into the water and vanished while kayaking in the Neuse River in Wayne County Saturday.

The incident was reported in the area of Old Waynesborough Park, where a water rescue team found one person in the water.

That person told crews that he and a friend launched a kayak with plans to travel in the river to Wildlife Boat Ramp off 117 South near Mar-Mac.

“The individuals had been in the kayak for approximately 15 minutes when the friend had difficulties and fell into the water,” a news release from Wayne County officials said.

The other kayaker tried to rescue his friend, but lost his grip on the man, who vanished underwater, officials said.

Several rescue crews came to the scene to look for the missing man, but the search was called off at dark Saturday and resumed Sunday morning.

Derrick Wooten, 34, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts, is missing, officials said.

Anyone who spots Wooten should call 911.

