GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A crime scene was set up by the Goldsboro Police Department Friday afternoon after human remains were found, police said.

Just before 11:55 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to the call about the discovery of possible human remains in dense woods, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

The area is near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive, that is just outside Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

After police responded, they “confirmed the finding” of human remains, the news release said.

A crime scene was set up in the area as police conduct a death investigation, the news release said.

A K-9 unit with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also responded to help.

The human remains have not been identified and the investigation is “still developing,” the news release said.