GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A deli clerk has been charged for selling alcohol to a minor following an investigation into a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old from early April, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Friday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle crash on April 2. DPS said they contacted the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) the night of the crash because alcohol was suspected to be a factor.

“In the early morning hours of April 2, 2023, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old female driver, who sustained minor injuries, in Wayne County,” DPS said Friday. “At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a factor. NCSHP contacted ALE, who immediately began an investigation.”

Their investigation concluded Maeen Al Ashwal, 39, of Wayne County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old. Al Ashwal sold the alcohol from King’s Discount Deli located at 1601 East Ash Street in Goldsboro.

DPS said ALE agents often work closely with NCSHP members following vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury and or death of persons less than 21 years of age when alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

The ABC Commission could sanction King’s Discount Deli in the future, DPS said.