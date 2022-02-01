Deputies on the case after retired Goldsboro Airman out thousands in grant scam on Facebook

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County couple who lost $3,000 after being scammed on social media are getting law enforcement help as they try to recover their money.

They first reached out to CBS 17 back in December to talk about the scam, and now they may be closer to getting their money back.

When CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia talked to the couple back on Dec. 17, he recommended that they get in touch with several agencies, including the Wayne County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff assigned a detective to the case, who tells CBS 17 he is making progress.

Mark Yates spent 22 years in the Air Force, retiring on a disability in 2002. In December, he told CBS 17 he’d recently joined Facebook to keep up with old colleagues.

That’s when he got a text on Facebook Messenger from someone claiming to be his friend.

That “friend” told Yates he should apply for a $50,000 federal grant that he wouldn’t have to pay back, but there was a catch. The “friend” told Yates he had to pay a “processing fee.”

“I had to pay $3,000 into his account,” said Yates.

As soon as that money was sent, the scammer told Yates he had to pay an additional $6,500 IRS tax fee and that’s when Yates realized it was a scam.

After conducting an interview with the couple, Sbraccia suggested they contact the FBI Internet Crime Center, the North Carolina Attorney General and local law enforcement.

When Yates called the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, he was put in touch with an investigator who took a report.

“I figured it would end up in a cardboard box on a shelf somewhere collecting dust,” said Kathleen Yates. “But that is not what happened.”

The investigator began tracking down the scammer by following the money.

We know Mark Yates wired $3,000 to a Chase Bank Branch in South Carolina because he showed CBS 17 a copy of the wire transfer last month.

When the sheriff’s office got involved, the detective was able to dig deeper.

Sgt. Detective Matthew Sellers obtained a search warrant and determined the $3,000 sent to an account at Chase Bank was transferred to a Cash App Account.

Sellers told CBS 17, it’s possible the Cash App account is registered under the name of someone whose identity was stolen.

That prompted Sellers to obtain another search warrant to figure out who really is behind the Cash App account as he continues to trace the scammed $3,000.

“I’m very pleased they are working diligently to get through it and keep us informed,” said Mark Yates. “They called the other day to specifically tell us the progress they are making.”

Recovering that money is very important to the couple who are living on a fixed income.

“I need it for medical problems,” said Kathleen Yates. “I’m having health situations.”

Kathleen Yates said the detective told her “there were literally hundreds of others who have been scammed the same way.”

In the meantime, Mark Yates says he no longer uses Facebook or any other social media because he doesn’t want to get ripped off again.

CBS 17 will continue to follow this story and let you know what happens.