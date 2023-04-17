GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, it was standing room only in Goldsboro city council chambers, filled with people calling for safer places for children and teens in the city.

Family members of 15-year-old Joyonna Pearsall, killed in the shooting of six people Wednesday night, spoke Monday night.

“She was like the life of all the youth,” family member Maria Jackson Bell described Joyonna.

Bell called for accountability and tougher penalties for people with unregistered firearms.

“For the safety of our children. If your child stole your gun, you should be held accountable, it should be under two locks and a key,” Bell said.

Bell, among other speakers, urged city leaders to help create safer spaces for kids and teens to gather.

“We’ve got to get them out of the poverty and that mentality of violence,” Bell said. “We’ve got a chance through this to reach out and find them. It could be in a single family, it could be in a family with a mother and a father.”

Goldsboro Mayor David Ham, speakers and other council members all called on members of the public to come forward with information as the investigation continues.