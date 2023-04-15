GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Several dozen people gathered in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon to remember the life of Joyonna Pearsall.

The 15-year-old was killed at a party Wednesday night in a shooting that also injured several other teenagers.

Family, friends and members of the community came together in prayer and for a balloon release in her memory.

“I’m gonna miss her, and she’s going to be in my heart every day,” said Maria Bell, Joyonna’s aunt.

Bell says her niece was loving and always cared about her community, volunteering her time to help those in need.

“Helped with the community give outs every week, put on her gloves, put on her mask and helped do everything that had to be done. She loved what she do,” Bell said.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting, those gathering hope to see meaningful change in the community.

“After a few weeks, you see stuff die down, people don’t do nothing about it, but we can’t let that happen,” Bell said.

Bell says she wants to see more support for Goldsboro’s youth, hoping for counseling and other support for mental health.

“We’re going to get something set up so we can get them to talk with some counselors, they need counseling. We didn’t know it was this bad.”

But in the meantime, Joyonna’s family says they’re thankful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. They were visibly moved by Saturday’s turnout.

“The love, oh my gosh, they have come around to stand with us. It means so much to us. Because you cannot ask people to pay you for your love and kindness. That thing comes from the heart,” Bell said.

Members of the community are planning on holding a rally against gun violence next Sunday.