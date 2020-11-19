Driver ejected, passenger pulled from wreckage after teens lead Goldsboro police on chase

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teens are facing charges after Goldsboro police say they led officers on a chase before crashing their truck and flipping it several times, according to a release from the police department.

Officers attempted to stop a GMC truck just after 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday because the vehicle was driving down Ash Street without its headlights on. When an officer activated their vehicle’s lights to make the stop, the truck sped off and the officer gave chase, police said.

The driver of the truck led officers onto U.S. Route 117 and then onto U.S. Route 70 before exiting south onto Wayne Memorial Drive, police said. The driver then took Royall Avenue and then made their way back onto Ash Street. Once on Ash Street, the driver lost control in the 200-block of the road and the vehicle began to slide across the road before striking a curb, officials said. Once the truck hit the curb, it rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its roof against the doors of First Carolina People’s Credit Union, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Logan Deonte Smith, 19, of Goldsboro, was thrown from the truck and a 16-year-old passenger had to be helped from the wreckage by officers, police said.

Both teens were taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare to be evaluated for injuries.

According to officials, an object was thrown from the truck during the pursuit. It was later determined that the object was a handgun. The gun was recovered in the median on U.S. 117, police said.

The juvenile was charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said they will secure warrants on Smith for felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, fail to burn headlamps, stop light violations, speeding, fail to maintain lane control, carrying a concealed weapon, and a seat belt violation.

