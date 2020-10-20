GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A nearly year-long investigation resulted in a former Wayne County high school teacher being arrested for child sex crimes Wednesday, police said.

Keith Gerald Woodard, III, 32, of La Grange was charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, which is a felony.

The investigation began Oct. 31, 2019. A former Charles B. Aycock High School student alleged that she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a teacher, a news release said.

The sexual relationship happened between Feb. 24, 2015, and April 18, 2015, Wayne County Public Schools said.

Woodard was hired as an English teacher in August 2012 and was suspended with pay on Oct. 17, 2019.

He resigned on April 9, the school district said.

Woodard was no longer an employee of Wayne County Public Schools at the time of his arrest, the school district said.

Woodard was given a $6,000 bond.

Wayne County Public Schools released the following statement:

The district continuously cooperated with law enforcement throughout its investigation. It was also able to bring key information to light as part of its own internal investigation, which aided law enforcement investigators in bringing these charges. Any further inquiries or additional information regarding this investigation should be directed to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

