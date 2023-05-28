GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Family Dollar worker was shot and killed during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 1403 Wayne Memorial Drive, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

“Responding officers were advised that two men came into the business and shot the victim during the robbery,” the news release said.

The victim, identified as Alexander Thomas, 46, was found by officers behind the cash register suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Thomas was taken to UNC Health Wayne, where he died.

Just after police arrived at the scene they were told the two suspects ran from the business.

“Officers searched the area and located the two suspects a short distance away,” the news release said.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, of Goldsboro and Aaron Taiwan Coppedge, 24, of LaGrange were each charged with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder, police said.

They are being held without bond at the Wayne County Detention Center.