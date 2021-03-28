Family not giving up hope as 5th day of search ends with no sign of missing dad, son on Neuse River near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for a father and son who went missing along the Neuse River was suspended Sunday afternoon due to severe weather.

The search was also cut short Saturday because of unsafe weather conditions.

But, the search resumed Sunday after sunrise.

Dive teams and rescue crews from multiple counties spent hours scouring the river and nearby woods until another round of storms moved in around 4 p.m.

Sunday marked day five of search efforts for the father and his 5-year-old son who went missing Wednesday night during a fishing trip at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area along U.S. 117.

According to Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie, a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing from a dock.

The caller said they saw the child fall in and the father jumped in after him. They haven’t been seen since.

Family members tell CBS 17 they are not giving up hope. They also said they are thankful for the community’s support and the countless first responders who are searching for their loved ones.