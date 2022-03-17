GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Family members spoke out about gun violence in the area after the death of 14-year-old Tavorjè Kelly. He was sleeping inside of a trailer home, with four other children inside, when someone drove by and started shooting according to Goldsboro Police.

His sister and other loved ones did not want to show their faces on camera but did share how this loss has impacted their family.

“It breaks my heart — it breaks my heart to know that he — I can’t do this; I can’t do it,” one family member said.

Kelly was only 14-years-old and attended eighth grade at Eastern Wayne Middle School. His mom said his classmates adored him.

His family described him as a nice, funny, and intelligent individual who made a connection with everyone he came in contact with.

“I don’t know how, or what, we are going to do it, but God has to give us the strength to move forward. This is hard — this is very hard,” his sister said.

His sister, who also didn’t want to share her name, said although he may not be there with them physically she knows he’s with them in spirit. She reflected on their favorite moments.

“Every day we’d come out here and go to that goal and play basketball. He may get mad and want to go in the house because he’s losing the game, but we always played basketball right over there,” his sister shared with us.

His dad, who was too emotional to talk, said in a quote: “He was very much loved and he touched everyone he came in contact with. He was our everything. He was smart, and he was the brightness in any room he walked in. He was silly and made any and everyone laughed.”

His family said they have lived in the area for years, and it’s not a bad place. It’s the gun violence that is out of control.

“They need more information, more guidance, more support on ways they can handle things instead of using guns,” another family member said.

Police have not made any arrest for the person responsible.

If anyone have any additional details that could help solve the case, call police.