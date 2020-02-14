Father of pregnant Wayne County woman relieved after boyfriend charged in her murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has charged James Jones, 33, with the murder of his longtime girlfriend and their unborn child. Cassia Renee DuVal’s body was found in a crashed car back on January 29th in Buck Swamp. She went by Renee.

DuVal’s family and friends said she’d been in a relationship with Jones for at least 8 years. He was arrested Thursday.

“It does bring me some relief,” David DuVal, Renee’s father said.

David has spent the last two weeks waiting and wondering. Heartbroken over the loss of his 29-year-old daughter, he couldn’t imagine who could have killed her. She was 7 months pregnant.

David lives in Virginia. CBS 17 spoke with him by phone.

“It’s been a nightmare. The worst part that I have seen is, I have the same job as the investigators down there and I’ve worked these death scenes and it’s just, to comprehend that being your daughter and granddaughter,” David said.

That crashed car was found at the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton and Nahunta Roads. Two days later, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office ruled it a homicide.

“I can’t imagine somebody wanting to hurt her or the baby. She’s just, with her personality, like I said she was just a light everywhere she went,” Michelle Tufano, a friend said.

Tufano started a GoFundMe page for Renee’s family. It’s since raised more than $3,600.

“We always said that she was extra. Everything she did was extra and we loved her for it,” she explained.

Family and friends said she was excited about becoming a mother. They planned to name their baby girl, Aspen. She was due April 22.

David said he wasn’t surprised Jones was arrested. “Just because I don’t know the exact percentages or anything but the majority of the time it’s someone you know,” he explained.

Renee and her unborn child were laid to rest earlier this month in Virginia. That’s where most of her family is lives.

Her friends locally are planning a memorial at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Goldsboro gym where she was a regular. That’s planned for this Saturday.

Here’s a link to the GoFundMe.