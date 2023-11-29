GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in Goldsboro.

Her boyfriend, Isaiah Damon McLamb, was initially charged in connection to the shooting for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was arrested on that charge while at the hospital visiting the victim after the shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, three more charges — all felonies — were filed against McLamb. They include:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied property

Discharging a firearm into an occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

As previously report by CBS 17, McLamb was taken into custody on a domestic violence hold with no bond.

Officers served McLamb with warrants for the three new charges at the Wayne County Jail where he received two bonds totaling $60,000.