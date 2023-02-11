DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in Dudley after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials.

At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.

They said someone in the area saw the fire and told dispatch the flames were three stories high.

(Wayne County)

As of 6:25 a.m., county officials said 17 fire departments remained at the scene, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fire Department and numerous volunteer departments.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, NC Department of Transportation and Red Cross are also at the scene, according to the county.

County officials said Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric also responded to shut off power to the facility, and all surrounding water districts were notified because of the increased water needs for firefighting.

(Wayne County)

Notice was provided to CSX to re-route trains during the response, according to county officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations took place, county officials said.

They ask nearby residents to seek alternate routes because Old Mount Olive Highway was closed because of the fire.

County officials said they do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

As of 7 a.m., they said the fire remains a large-scale fire.