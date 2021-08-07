Flash flood warning issued for parts of Wayne, Sampson counties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A flash flood warning has been issued after at least 3 inches of rain fell Saturday in parts of Wayne and Sampson counties, the National Weather Service said.

The warning was issued at 6:20 p.m. for southern Wayne County and northeastern Sampson County, according to the weather service.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Flash flooding is most likely along Highway 111 just west of Seven Springs,” the weather service said in the warning. “Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.”

The weather service said at least another inch of rain is possible in the warning area. The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m.

Areas expected to flood include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Brogden, Mar-Mac, Grantham, Elroy and Cliffs of the Neuse State Park.