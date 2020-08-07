Former Goldsboro teacher arrested on sexual assault charges relating to incidents dating back to 1990s

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have arrested a former teacher and charged him on sexual assault charges relating to incidents dating back to the mid-1990’s.

Police received a complaint on June 23 of an alleged sexual assault that occurred years ago in the mid-1990s while the victim was attending Faith Christian Academy located at 1200 W. Grantham Street in Goldsboro.

At the time of the alleged incidents, the victim was a juvenile and the alleged offender, identified as Anthony Warren Riley, was a teacher at the school. An investigation into the criminal complaint began.

During the course of the investigation, police say another victim was discovered and subsequently identified. As before, the additional victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident. The additional victim alleged being sexually assaulted as well.

Warrants were obtained on Aug. 6 for four counts of indecent liberties with a child concerning these incidents reported by the two aforementioned victims.

On Aug. 7, Riley turned himself in to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with the outstanding warrants for arrest. He was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Both victims were juveniles at the time of these alleged incidents. They are both now adults. If there is anyone that may have any additional information in regards to this case or any other unreported incidents, you are asked to contact investigators at 919-705-6572 or 919-580-4243 and/or Crime Stoppers.

Riley has a first appearance scheduled for Aug. 10 in Wayne County District Court.