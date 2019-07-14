Friends, neighbors mourn Goldsboro woman found dead after house fire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and neighbors are coping with the loss of a 69-year-old woman found dead after an early morning fire at her home in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro officials said police on patrol found the home on fire on North John Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Goldsboro firefighters found the body of Lovetta Benjamin inside.

For Kenneth Jones, the news of Benjamin’s death is tough.

“I feel bad, because that was my best friend,” Jones said. “She helped me a lot. She made sure I’d go to the doctor’s (and) she’d go with me. She ain’t never did harm to nobody.”

LaShonda Artis recalls seeing first responders down John Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“That’s just a sad way to go,” she said. “I just woke up to flashing red lights. I saw an ambulance and I saw the fire trucks, so I didn’t really know what was going on.”

Artis remembers Benjamin as a good neighbor.

“She would be walking, and she would throw a hand up and speak, and she would keep on walking,” Artis said.

For Annie Whitley, she hopes to hear more about what happened at her neighbor’s home.

“She was a very friendly, pleasant lady,” Whitley said. “I’m devastated about it. When you see and hear things like that, it’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Goldsboro police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the cause of the fire.

