GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m.

After the funeral, a procession will take place from Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive to Wayne Memorial Park, where the burial will take place.

Fishman, who was originally sworn in as a Mount Olive policeman, died after being fatally shot Monday in a standoff that also involved two other deputies as they were delivering involuntary commitment paperwork.

CBS 17 previously reported the standoff lasted more than eight hours and ended after the suspect, who had barricaded himself in a home, suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fishman is described by his family as “a giver and not a taker, making sacrifices is not something new to him” and someone who “would give a stranger the shirt off his back if it would help the stranger”. They also described him as “dependable, trustworthy, and extremely eager to help and do anything he could for their benefit.”

During his 12 years with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Fishman served on the dive team as well as a K-9 handler, his obituary said.

Fishman leaves behind a wife, Sarah, a son, Nolan (14), a daughter, Kara (10), his parents, as well as two brothers.