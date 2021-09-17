Game canceled after COVID-19 cluster detected among Wayne County high school football players

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A COVID-19 cluster identified in a Wayne County high school football team canceled a game Friday, officials said.

Seven members of the Rosewood High School football team tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday news release from Wayne County Public Schools.

The football game against Northside-Pinetown was not played Friday, according to WNCT.

This marks at least the third COVID-19 cluster reported in Wayne County schools this week.

“Regardless of where it is contracted, any cases of COVID-19 that surface within our campus populations are concerning to our school district and local health officials,” Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said in a news release.

On Thursday, the school district announced that there are clusters at two other schools: Dillard Middle and Southern Wayne High.

The cluster at Southern Wayne High involves five members of the football team.

“As positive cases are high in our communities, it is not surprising that we are seeing increased numbers in our schools,” Lewis said in the statement Friday.

Wednesday, a COVID-19 cluster was confirmed at Norwayne Middle School which involves 11 students. Of those, six students were on the football team, officials said.