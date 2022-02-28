RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia man will spent more than 10 years in federal prison for using the Social Security numbers of Medicaid recipients from his Wayne County addiction treatment center to get credit cards that he used to pay for his stepdaughter’s college tuition and his ex-wife’s plastic surgery.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Shawn Franklin, 48, and two others were sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

Sabrina Wiggins Branch, 39, received two years in prison while Anthony Maryland, 49, will spent one day in prison followed by eight months of home detention, the USDOJ said.

All three must pay restitution and give their proceeds back to the federal government in the form of money judgments.

Prosecutors said Franklin organized and led the conspiracy over multiple years to defraud banks and lenders for more than $1 million.

According to court documents and records, the three used synthetic identities with fake Social Security numbers to apply for credit and financing.

Additionally, prosecutors said Franklin used the real names and Social Security numbers of 10 Medicaid recipients whose information he accessed as the operator of Wayne County Day Treatment to obtain credit cards, loans and car financing, using one of the recipients’ names to rent an apartment in Raleigh for Maryland.

They said Franklin used bogus telephone or online payments to reinstate the credit limits on the cards, and that he used the cards to pay his stepdaughter’s tuition and expenses at Spelman College, another daughter’s orthodontist bill and dental and plastic surgery expenses for his ex-wife.

To generate cash, prosecutors said, Franklin conspired with Branch to charge more than $600,000 on credit cards fraudulently obtained through the merchant accounts associated with her retail store at a mall in Wilmington, splitting the proceeds 85 percent for Franklin and 15 percent for Branch.