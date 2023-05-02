GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Goldsboro Water Plant will temporarily stop adding ammonia to its water treatment disinfecting process on Wednesday at 7 a.m. They will resume adding ammonia to the water treatment process on June 14.

To promote optimal disinfection throughout the water distribution system, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recommends public water systems using chloramine disinfection switch to chlorine-only disinfection for a minimum of three consecutive weeks every year. This switch to chlorine-only disinfection can produce a temporary chlorine taste and odor in some cases.

The City of Goldsboro also conducts flushing of the water distribution system during this period as part of an annual unidirectional flushing program. This flushing may cause some temporary discoloration in the water. The water is absolutely safe.

Short periods of flushing may be necessary to clear up any discoloration in the home. However, as a precaution, customers may want to check to see if their water is discolored before laundering white clothes.