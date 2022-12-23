GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning.

Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said.

After arriving, officers found the ATM had been damaged and evidence of a breaking and entering. Police said an unknown amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.